In this edition: December 1, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See advertisements for upcoming area events. Licking Chamber of Commerce will host the Licking Christmas Celebration on December 3. See the invitation to the Holiday Remembrance Celebration at Fox Funeral Home. Registrations are going on now for Missouri State University-West Plains.

Also see this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm; and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

The Route 63 Car Club received a large, miniature collection from Virgil Zeller.

A conversation at the Licking Assembly of God Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal prompted this week’s Ozarks Cooks recipe for Snowflake Potatoes; get the story and the recipe.

Lee Ann Akins shares new additions at the library, invitations to ongoing events, and a reminder for the Book Nook Bag Sale and youth book giveaway at the Christmas festivities, in this week’s Bookends.

Texas County Memorial Hospital honors a recipient of a DAISY Award and recognizes those nominated for the DAISY Award. Learn “What are good and bad foods for managing diabetes?”

Rick Mansfield shares a trip that stirred how “Traditions Turn Mundane to Magic.” Larry Dablemont is also “Searching for Treasure” while on fishing and hunting trips, and announces a service at the Brown Hill Church. Scott Hamilton gives a wake up call on why “Technocracy Reigns Again.”

Would you like to “Learn to make bread and butter?” There are more stories for workshops and tips to help throughout the winter and holiday season.

An Edgar Springs citizen wins a lawsuit against her City Hall.

Governor Parson announced Missouri’s next Attorney General.

Officials expect the Fort Leonard Wood East Gate bridge to open in late January.

You can also keep current with reports and updates from the County Health Department, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at Raymondville Station; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.