Mill alight with Christmas cheer

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The annual Lighting of the Mill was enjoyed by a group of 50 or more Saturday evening, marking the onset of Christmas festivities in Licking.

Ava Walker and Kylee Rinne sang Christmas carols from the porch, then everyone moved inside where Santa Claus visited with children and carolers joined together in song. Many visitors took the trip to the second and third floors of the mill to see the decorations.

Upon exiting, attendees were treated to cookies and hot cocoa, a welcome warmth on a cool, rainy evening.

Licking Downtown, Inc. sponsors the event at the mill, and the evening was a success thanks to the efforts of volunteers, including Licking FFA members who assisted with the decorations and lights.

Photos by Shari Harris