Obituary – Chester Allen Gant

Chester Allen Gant, 60, of St. Robert, Mo., departed this life Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Chester is survived by his loving wife: Cynthia Gant of St. Robert; children: Cody Allen Gant of St. Robert, Corey Allen Gant of St. Robert, and Heather Anne Pennington; five grandchildren; sibings: Larry Gant of Salem, Patty McHolland of Licking, Valerie Gant of Oregon, and Ricky Gant of Oregon; extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father: Jewell Gant; mother: Virgie Mae (Burke) Provorse; sisters: Jeweline Gant and Rita Fae Gant.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri. Online condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com.