Obituary – Lenora B. Chambers

Lenora Belle (Hadley) Chambers was born May 12, 1934, in Kinderpost, Mo., to Clarence Leslie Hadley and Bertha Mae (Sullins) Hadley. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Cedar Pointe Nursing Home where she had resided for nine days after a short stay in the hospital. She was 88 years of age.

Lenora married the love of her life, Donald Vernon Chambers on March 26, 1955, and they were married 66 loving years. Lenora was proud of her four sons, Keith and wife, Julie Chambers of Licking, Kevin and wife, Krista Chambers of Rolla, Barry Chambers of Rolla, and Brian Chambers of Rolla. They have 10 wonderful grandkids and 11 sweet great-grandkids. She is also survived by her sister, Nadine and husband, J.R. Craft of Rolla, and many more family members and friends.

Lenora’s main occupation was homemaker. She always enjoyed cooking and caring for her kids and especially her grandkids. Lenora was devout in her faith, enjoyed watching Pastor Salem on TV and studied her Bible often. She was interested in family history and genealogy. She loved feeding and watching her birds, and following the St. Louis Cardinals baseball on TV. She also kept up on what her kids and grandkids were busy doing. She enjoyed planning family trips to Branson with her grandkids and the entire family. She especially enjoyed spending time with Don, and they enjoyed travelling to many places by car. She always kept very detailed journals of her trips and reread them frequently. Her smile always lit up the room when she saw you. Lenora was a graceful lady who lived practically and put her family first. On Christmas Day, other holidays, and Lenora and Don’s birthdays, the entire family and extended family including grandkids ALL made a point to gather at Grandma and Grandpa Chambers to celebrate together no matter what. They instilled wonderful family love and traditions in the family and that says so much for the type of person she was as mom, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma. Lenora leaves a big hole in our hearts, but she is at peace now and happy to be reunited with her sweet husband. It isn’t goodbye, but it is until we see you again.

Lenora is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lori Dawn Chambers; her loving husband, Donald Vernon Chambers; her parents, Clarence Leslie Hadley and Bertha Mae (Sullins) Hadley; and brother Herbert and wife, Frankie Hadley.

Pallbearers were Scott Chambers, Michael Chambers, Jacob Hayden, Kaleb Chambers, Tyler Chambers and Carson Chambers. Honorary pallbearers were Corey McComas, Jake Fester, Garrett Fester, David Chambers, Steve Miller and Lonnie Chambers. Visitation was held at Fox Chapel on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 12 noon, and a service followed at 12 noon, with Mr. Rick Mosher officiating. Interment was held in Craddock Cemetery in Licking, Mo., following the service. Online Condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Craddock Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.