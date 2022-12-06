Obituary – Corey J. Floyd

Corey Joseph Floyd was the youngest son of the late Bill and Sandy (Bailie) Floyd. He was born on December 18, 1981, in Columbia, Mo., only weighing three pounds and fighting all the way. On August 28, 2004, he married Tina “Marie” Sullins; they were blessed with three sons: Leon, Skyleer and Eli, and a granddaughter, Emme, whom he loved with all his heart. Corey passed away with his family surrounding him at his home on December 3, 2022.

Back in June of 1995, when he was either 15 or 16 years old, on the last night of church camp at Rock Garden, he was saved and Mr. Mosher baptized him at the Licking Christian Church, on the same day Amber (Kuhn) Stephens was also baptized.

Corey got his love for old cars from his dad, finding and collecting junk like his mom. He was raised up on all kinds of music and boy, could he dance. When Corey moved to Branson, he worked for an excavating crew for about seven years before returning home to help take care of his dad. He loved taking the boys and Marie to the races in Rogersville and the lake when they lived in Branson.

Corey loved hanging out with his buddies; there were sure a lot of them. They would go camping, talk cars, and just have a great time around a campfire telling stories or a good joke. When he could go, he loved the annual camping trips.

Corey was a shoe man from the time he was little until he passed. He would say, “The first thing I ever notice about a person were their shoes.” The cooler the better. He loved to cook and have big family dinners for his family and his specialty was smoking meats so everyone could enjoy it. Corey had a hell of a sense of humor.

Corey had a love for animals; once, as a youngster, he saved a cat out of a pool and brought it home and Dad let him keep her. He had a beagle dog named Jed. Once Corey came up missing. Guess where he was – asleep with Jed in the doghouse. He always wanted a Frenchie and loved watching videos of them. He liked YouTube, Tiko, 5mins hack and videos. Corey loved reading The Licking News every week and picked up a Horse Trader so he could see if he could find a good buy on a truck or car.

Corey was survived by his wife, Tina and sons Skyleer and Eli, all of the home; brother Shane Floyd and nephew Michael; sister and brother-in-law Haley and Bill Joyner and nieces Bailie (Nate) Case, Krysta Joyner, and Katie Joyner; brother- and sister-in-law Billy and Rhonda Sullins and nephew Austin; father-in-law Benny Joe Sullins and Carla; mother-in-law Sharon Davy; uncles and aunts Bill and Lavern Landwehr, Kay Cockcroft, Dennis and Judy Bailie, Shirley and Marvin Umfleet, Larry and Myrna Van Deusen, Opal Beasley, Bobbie Krewson, Carole Bailey, Valeria and Roni; cousins Lori and Grant Heithold, Cynthia Floyd, Stan and Tammy Taylor, Nikkie, Darin, Sharon, Jana, Beth, Tim, DeeDee, Tony, Sheri, Stan, Steve, Debbie, Tracy, Tonya and Kerry.

Corey was preceded in death by son Marine LCPL Leon Donelson; parents Bill and Sandy Floyd; grandparents Dolph Floyd, Maxine Landwehr, and Roy and Thelma Bailie; uncles, aunts and cousins Bob and Diane Floyd, Lisa, Danny and Erin Floyd, Chuck Floyd, Leon Bailey and Lloyd Beasley.

A memorial visitation for Corey will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 p.m.