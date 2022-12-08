In this edition: December 8, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See advertisements for upcoming area events. Abounding Hope Church will have a Children’s Christmas Store on December 10. See the invitation to the Holiday Remembrance Celebration at Fox Funeral Home.

Those wishing to sponsor a second grader’s Christmas picture in The Licking News Special Christmas Edition may stop by no later than December 16 at 12 noon to choose a picture – first come, first choice.

Also see this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food; and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

Kim Buckner, October’s Licking R-VIII Spotlight Staff Member, is introduced this week.

The Texas County Shop with a Hero Program is still in need of donations and volunteers.

Administrators Gary and Jackie Duncan convey heartfelt thanks to visitors, volunteers, patrons and financial contributors of the Texas County Museum of Art & History.

Texas County Memorial Hospital welcomes a new physician; this and other information from the TCMH Board. “Celebrate Our Memories” benefiting the TCMH Healthcare Foundation and Hospice of Care starts this week at Texas County Memorial Hospital. Phelps Health presents systems and general flu treatments in, “So, you have the flu. Now what?”

Senator Karla Eslinger shares the “Three Priority Bills for 2023 Legislative Session.”

Rick Mansfield reflects on “Sacrifice.” Larry Dablemont sets the scenarios for “Bow, Rifle or Both” when deer hunting. Scott Hamilton takes us into “New Ventures in Old Technology.”

You can also keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at Raymondville Station; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.