Licking celebrates Christmas festivities

A Christmas Celebration was held in Licking on Saturday, with activities from 9 a.m. until late afternoon.

Licking Downtown opened the VFW’s doors at 9 a.m. for the Christmas Bazaar. Handmade, homemade, one-of-a-kind, unique and fun items for gifting or decorating were available from 30 participating vendors.

State Rep. Bennie Cook, Dr. Michelle Sirois and Mr. John Fluhrer judged the window decorations at area businesses.

The Texas County Museum of Art & History invited visitors in for a season finale, a Christmas Showcase by the Current River Artists, a young persons’ book giveaway hosted by the Friends of the Library, and a buy-a-bag-for-a-buck, get-one-free book sale at the Book Nook.

Santa Claus enjoyed a visit with area children at the VFW. He then hosted the Licking Chamber of Commerce Toy Giveaway at the Licking Mill, where he gave away well over 100 toys to the good girls and boys of Licking and the surrounding area. Santa was assisted with his toy roundup and giveaway by attendees of the MC Cruise-in at Sonic, the Licking Chamber of Commerce and the Licking FFA Chapter.

The Church of Christ was a warm location to enjoy the Sonshine and Rainbow Day School’s Fish Fry and Bake and Craft Sale held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A “Christmas Movies” Parade began at the school and went down Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Santa and the Grinch were well represented, and the children enjoyed scrambling for the candy shared by the many participants in the parade.