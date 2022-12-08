Licking celebrates Christmas festivities

Photo by Christy Porter
Boone Creek Baptist Church was the first to add the new blue ribbon to their float for their first place entry in the religious category Saturday.
Photo by Christy Porter
The Wildcat Early Learning Center entered an elaborate “Frozen” float this year and took first place again in the non-religious category.
Photo by Shari Harris
Farmgirl Floral began the sweep of the window contest by the florists of the community, taking first place with their snowy Christmas scene.
Photo by Christy Porter
Landon Warren received the boy’s bike at the toy giveaway at the Licking Mill Saturday.
Photo by Christy Porter
The girl’s bike was given to Makenzie Delanois at Saturday’s annual toy giveaway.
A Christmas Celebration was held in Licking on Saturday, with activities from 9 a.m. until late afternoon.
Photo by Christy Porter
Vendors filled the VFW Hall at the annual Christmas Bazaar. A gift box opened here by a vendor may hold a pleasant surprise.
Photos by Christy Porter
Licking Downtown opened the VFW’s doors at 9 a.m. for the Christmas Bazaar. Handmade, homemade, one-of-a-kind, unique and fun items for gifting or decorating were available from 30 participating vendors.
Photo by Shari Harris
Woody’s Flowers won second place in the window contest with a collection of beautifully decorated Christmas trees.
Photo by Shari Harris
A church with a nativity scene and a Christmas tree earned third place for TJ’s Flowers & Gifts in the window contest.
Photos by Shari Harris
State Rep. Bennie Cook, Dr. Michelle Sirois and Mr. John Fluhrer judged the window decorations at area businesses.
Photo by Christy Porter
The Current River Artists & Friends Christmas Showcase offered unique, one-of-a-kind gifts at the Texas County Museum of Art & History. Several patrons visited the museum prior to its closing for the season. The museum is scheduled to reopen Monday, March 6, 2023.
Photos by Christy Porter
Photo by Christy Porter
Khaleesi McAdams Brown (front, left) and Amelia Barton (front, right) joined many other children as they picked out a free book provided by the Friends of the Library. Linda Roberts, Linda Shafer and Lanelle Taft were on hand to offer assistance as needed.
Photos by Christy Porter
Photo by Christy Porter
Carolyn Wulff made her winter reading selections at the Licking Library Book Nook, located in the back of the Texas County Museum of Art & History. Saturday’s Book Sale, of buy a bag for $1, get a bag free, was enjoyed by many.
Photos by Christy Porter
The Texas County Museum of Art & History invited visitors in for a season finale, a Christmas Showcase by the Current River Artists, a young persons’ book giveaway hosted by the Friends of the Library, and a buy-a-bag-for-a-buck, get-one-free book sale at the Book Nook.
Photo by Shari Harris
Children had mixed reactions to their visits with Santa. This youngster appears to be involved in a very serious conversation about what he wants for Christmas.
Photos by Shari Harris
Photo by Christy Porter
There really is a Santa Claus!
Photo by Shari Harris
A sizable crowd gathered on a chilly afternoon to wait for Santa to call the children’s names for the toy giveaway.
Photos by Christy Porter and Shari Harris
Santa Claus enjoyed a visit with area children at the VFW. He then hosted the Licking Chamber of Commerce Toy Giveaway at the Licking Mill, where he gave away well over 100 toys to the good girls and boys of Licking and the surrounding area. Santa was assisted with his toy roundup and giveaway by attendees of the MC Cruise-in at Sonic, the Licking Chamber of Commerce and the Licking FFA Chapter.
Photo by Christy Porter
The Licking Church of Christ Sonshine and Rainbow Day School held a Fish Fry and Bake and Craft Sale on Saturday. Fish and all the fixings, along with baked goods and hot cocoa and coffee, were available to cure the hunger and thirst. Numerous crafts and gift items were available to help with that Christmas list.
Photos by Christy Porter
The Church of Christ was a warm location to enjoy the Sonshine and Rainbow Day School’s Fish Fry and Bake and Craft Sale held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Photo by Shari Harris
The First Baptist Church van shared the message “Jesus saved a Grinch like me,” as it travelled down Main Street with its second place ribbon peeking out the passenger window.
Photo by Christy Porter
Many enjoyed seeing this unique “Grinch” entry in the non-religious category that earned a second place win for Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch.
Photo by Christy Porter
Abounding Hope’s float took third place in the religious category and reminded us that “it takes many tails to tell The Greatest Story Ever.”
Photo by Christy Porter
The Polar Express earned Town & Country Bank a third place win in the non-religious category of Saturday’s parade.
Photos by Christy Porter
Photos by Shari Harris
A “Christmas Movies” Parade began at the school and went down Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Santa and the Grinch were well represented, and the children enjoyed scrambling for the candy shared by the many participants in the parade.