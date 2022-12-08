Local choirs perform at State Capitol

Office of Rep. Bennie Cook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On December 1, 2022, the 2nd Annual South Central Christmas Choir Performance was held at the Missouri State Capitol. The following schools were able to attend the event this year: Belle, Rolla, St. James, Houston, Licking, Cabool, Summersville, Mountain View/Liberty, Salem, Mountain Grove, Hartville, Willow Springs, Thayer and West Plains.

The hosts of this year’s event were Senator Karla Eslinger, Senator Justin Brown, Senator Jason Bean, Representative Hannah Kelly, Representative David Evans, Representative Darrell Atchison, Representative Travis Smith, Representative Don Mayhew, Representative-Elect Tara Peters, Representative Ron Copeland and Representative Bennie Cook.

The students had the opportunity to perform three Christmas carols and take a tour of the Capitol. The senators, representatives, Simmons Bank and Kristie Miller (American Family Insurance) provided lunch to the students and school staff.

“It was an honor to help organize this event this year. This program is a way to highlight the talents of our students across south central Missouri,” stated Rep. Cook, program organizer.

The tentative dates for the 2023 program are Tuesday, December 5; Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7. For more questions about this event or for assistance with scheduling a tour of the Capitol, contact Representative Cook’s office at 573-751-1490.