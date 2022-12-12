Obituary – Betty Kirkman

Betty Kirkman (nee Scott) was born February 1, 1928, to Delmar and Opal Scott, and passed away December 9, 2022, in St. Louis County, Mo.

Betty was married to Jerald C. Kirkman for over 60 years and was the mother of three children: Kay Kirkman Diven, Gary (Beverly) Kirkman and Eric (Susan) Kirkman. Betty loved her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were, sister Cleo (Gerald) Wells, and brothers Duane (survived by Sally) Scott, Glen Scott and Dean (survived by Wanda) Scott. Betty is survived by, brother Gene (Rosalie) Scott, and sisters Doris (the late Bob) Lay and June (Gerald) Marion.

Betty was born and raised in Licking, Mo., and after marriage resided in South St. Louis County. She was an active member of South County Baptist Church and loved the Lord.

Visitation will be held at Boone Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, December 17, at 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m., with interment immediately following. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to Boone Creek Baptist Church, 10864 State Route 137, Licking, MO 65542. Local arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.