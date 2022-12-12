Obituary – Joseph “Joe” Barnes

Joseph “Joe” Edward Barnes, 59, of Licking, Mo., passed away on December 10, 2022. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Joe was born on May 14, 1963, to Loren and Evelyn Barnes in Houston, Mo.

He grew up and lived most of his life here in Texas/Dent County enjoying the Ozarks and spending summer days at the river. He spent many years working as a screen printer at Rawlings and Tag in Licking. He later worked at Seville Care Center in Salem, where he was loved by residents and staff alike.

Joe was known as a history buff with a wealth of knowledge, answering trivia questions with ease. He became a cast iron guru cooking up amazing recipes as well as salvaging old cast iron pieces for anyone who asked. Grilling for the family brought him such joy and no meal was complete until a photo was taken before digging in. During football season the KC Chiefs and MU Tigers were always on at his house. If the STL Cardinals had a game the channel changed immediately. Joe was old school, loving rock n roll, his country, and supporting those who’ve served this great nation.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife of 34 years, Jan; two daughters and son in laws, Anna and Matt Patterson of Blue Springs, Mo., and Jessie and Charlie Gresham of Summerville, S.C.; and two grandchildren, Nora Lynn and Jack Barnes Patterson, who gave him his favorite title of “Papa Joe.”

A Funeral Service was held at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. A visitation was held two hours prior at 12 p.m. Interment followed at Ray Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.