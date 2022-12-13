Obituary – Catherine Garrison

Catherine Ann Garrison was born January 18, 1958, to Loren and Zelta (York) Garrison in Houston, Missouri. She went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022, at St. Clair Hospital in Fenton, Missouri.

Cathy graduated from Licking High School in 1976. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1983. She started working the night shift at Salem Memorial District Hospital in August of that year. Cathy worked the night shift for 39 years and was planning on retiring in January.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Zelta; maternal grandparents, Cyrus and Lydia York; paternal grandparents, Jess Garrison and Gladys and Marvin Krewson; and one brother-in-law, Bill Goins.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Chantel Garrison and granddaughter, Sophia Catherine of Licking; sister, Judith Goins of Licking; nephew, Bradley (Jeannie) Goins of Houston; niece, Carrie (Sam) Gifford of Licking; five great nieces; two great nephews; one great-great nephew; one great-great niece; along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cathy lived in Licking her entire life. She loved spending time with her great nieces and nephews. Cathy loved summertime. Her favorite hobby was swimming in the pool with the kids. She loved having family gatherings and being around friends and family. The highlight of her life came on the day before her 60th birthday, the day her granddaughter was born.

Cathy loved her job. She loved her night shift coworkers. Cathy was known as “Momma Cathy” at SMDH. She took many young nurses under her wing. Her amazing legacy will continue on even though she is gone.

A visitation for Cathy was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Licking Assembly of God Church on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. Interment will be at Patterson Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.