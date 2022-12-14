’Cats rally to beat Dutchgirls

Coach Steve Rissler

Licking traveled to Gasconade County to face the 5-1 Dutchgirls of Owensville last Tuesday, December 6.

The Lady ’Cats struggled to get anything going offensively from the very beginning. The girls kept it close by playing roughneck defense, rebounding aggressively and showing toughness.

The Dutchgirls led 30-27 to open the 4th quarter. They immediately went into a delay game. LHS went into their half court trap and caused multiple turnovers in a row but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities. Finally…Licking was able to make a 3 to tie the game. The girls kept the defensive pressure up as Hannah Medlock scored all 10 of her points in the 4th quarter, and the Lady ’Cats walked away with a 39-37 victory over a nice Owensville group.

Kaida Cook netted a Double Double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Allie Hock scored 7 and grabbed 10 boards. Hannah Medlock scored 10 with 4 rebounds. Abbie Sullins had 8 points, 4 rebounds, 0 turnovers; Kinley Keaton 2 points, Linzie Wallace 1 point, Zoey Dawson 1 point and 7 rebounds.

“This game had a weird energy from the tip to the buzzer. Neither of us could make a shot. Our girls were able to hold their leading scorer to 4, which is 19 below her average. We scored 39 and won on the road…so I’ll take it.” ~ Coach Rissler