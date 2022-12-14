 Skip to content

Christmas music fills the air

“Joyful and Triumphant” is performed by the Licking High School Concert Band, composed of 8th through 12th grade musicians.

Mrs. Clonts and Mrs. Liveoak guided the Wildcat Early Learning Center preschoolers through their Christmas songs at Friday’s concert.

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Sherman Hill Field House was alive with music Thursday and Friday evenings, as the LHS music department and Licking elementary presented their winter concerts.

The Junior High Band started the show Thursday, followed by the Junior High Choir. The LHS Concert Band led off with a recap of their marching song, “Frosty the Snowman,” which they performed during the Licking parade. The LHS Concert Choir wrapped up the show with music they had performed at the Capitol concert the previous week. Each performed three numbers to packed bleachers of family and friends. The evening was conducted by Mrs. Briana Link, and Mrs. Dianne Carter accompanied the choirs.

Friday evening, it was Licking Elementary’s turn as they hosted their annual Winter concert. A packed house enjoyed the performance by the young vocalists, and photographs and videos were captured by many to memorialize the event.

The preschoolers from Wildcat Early Learning Center started the show with “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” followed by two other numbers. Kindergarten and first grade students joined together to perform three selections, followed by second and third graders, who did the same. Kindergarten through third grade students joined together with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to end the concert.

Mrs. Teresa Clonts and Mrs. Liveoak directed the preschool class, and Ms. Carly Wilber and student assistant Jackson Reaves directed the other classes.

Mrs. Wilber and assistant Jackson Reaves directed the elementary concert, and are shown here with kindergarten and first grade students.

Each group sang three numbers, then these second and third graders joined with the kindergarten and first grade students, who stood at the bleachers, as they sang “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The LHS Concert Choir performed three selections at Thursday’s concert that they had performed at the Capitol the previous week.

The Licking Junior High Band, featuring 6th and 7th grade students (with the assistance of one 8th grade saxophonist due to illness of others), led off the Thursday evening concert. Sixth grade students exhibited the skills they have learned just since September of this year.

Seventh and eighth grade vocalists comprise the Junior High choir and they sang beautifully during their part of the concert.

