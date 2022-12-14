Christmas music fills the air

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Sherman Hill Field House was alive with music Thursday and Friday evenings, as the LHS music department and Licking elementary presented their winter concerts.

The Junior High Band started the show Thursday, followed by the Junior High Choir. The LHS Concert Band led off with a recap of their marching song, “Frosty the Snowman,” which they performed during the Licking parade. The LHS Concert Choir wrapped up the show with music they had performed at the Capitol concert the previous week. Each performed three numbers to packed bleachers of family and friends. The evening was conducted by Mrs. Briana Link, and Mrs. Dianne Carter accompanied the choirs.

Friday evening, it was Licking Elementary’s turn as they hosted their annual Winter concert. A packed house enjoyed the performance by the young vocalists, and photographs and videos were captured by many to memorialize the event.

The preschoolers from Wildcat Early Learning Center started the show with “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” followed by two other numbers. Kindergarten and first grade students joined together to perform three selections, followed by second and third graders, who did the same. Kindergarten through third grade students joined together with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to end the concert.

Mrs. Teresa Clonts and Mrs. Liveoak directed the preschool class, and Ms. Carly Wilber and student assistant Jackson Reaves directed the other classes.