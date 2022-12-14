Food, gifts, music and games

Photo by Christy Porter
Holiday partiers at the Licking Senior Center were responsible for a part in a rousing rendition of the Twelve Days of Christmas; Vi Bailey was well practiced with her part – “a partridge in a pear tree.” Saturday’s Christmas celebration began with a holiday feast of lasagna and/or ham sandwich selections, with sides, drinks and goodies for all attendees. This was followed with a good-natured and at times a somewhat envious gift exchange. Gifts could be “stolen” up to two times, and several were. The event concluded after a fun “Face the Cookie” game was played and the Oreos were eaten.
Photos by Christy Porter