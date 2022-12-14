Lucas Jones Foundation Quilt Raffle

A Facebook Live drawing will be held at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for a quilt raffle to benefit the Lucas Jones Foundation.

The queen size quilt is on display until December 30 at Right Away Rent to Own, located on the corner of Hwy 32 and Hwy 137 in Licking.

Tickets are available to purchase at Aunt Kay’s Place, Farmgirl Floral, Woody’s Flowers and Right Away Rent to Own. You do not have to watch the reveal to win. Contact Sandy Maddox at 573-220-0073, or Tina Williams at 573-887-0753 for more information.