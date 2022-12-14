Santa makes his rounds in Edgar Springs

Photo by Shari Harris
The volunteer firefighters of the Edgar Springs Fire Protection District hosted their annual Breakfast with Santa at the firehouse. Pancakes and sausage were free for all who attended, and Santa made time, as always, to visit with children and hand out gifts. This year, Mrs. Claus joined Santa, and many youngsters who were hesitant about Santa found their way onto her lap beside him. In addition to the free gift, families were presented with a Polaroid photo of their child with Santa. From left are Cadet Camden Fisher, Firefighter Gary Kassebaum, Chief Ernie Coverdell (kneeling), Cadet Gracelyn Wesley, 2nd Lt. Kevin Wesley, Santa Claus, Grayson Klott, Mrs. Claus, Capt. Missi Klott and Lt. Adam Klott.
Around 160 children took the opportunity to visit Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Dollar General Store in Edgar Springs Saturday afternoon. Children got to tell the man in red their Christmas wishes and left with a gift. Dollar General District Manager Rena Dysart had the opportunity to help the jolly old elf and his missus with their gift-giving.
The Edgar Springs Christmas parade featured Santa and Mrs. Claus traveling with firefighters and friends on their way to breakfast at the firehouse.
