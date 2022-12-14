By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Friendly volunteers greeted participants at the door for the Spirit of Giving Christmas Event held at the Licking Christian Church Saturday evening. The event was an opportunity for parents to shop for their children’s Christmas gifts.

To maintain a stress free experience, shoppers were spaced and those who waited were invited to have snacks and beverages.

Contributions by the church and community donors like Walmart, which donated toys, shoes, clothing, hats and gloves, and the Pregnancy Resource Center of Salem, which donated diaper bags and baby items, made the event a welcome assistance to families this holiday season.

“We really appreciate everyone who donated,” said Amy Richards, who coordinated the event with Teresa Skidmore.

Just like Jesus, each child could receive three new gifts. Three of everything else available, such as clothing, could be chosen with the exception of blankets, which were one per person.

All kids received socks, undergarments and stocking stuffers, and there was no limit on the selection of the gently used toys and Christmas items. Teens were also given personal hygiene items.

The children were invited to go to a different area for a movie, snacks and to pick out a surprise gift for their parents, as they waited. They got to learn and participate in the gift of giving.

Before leaving, each of the 45 families received wrapping paper and a gift of food.

Photos by Christy Porter