Obituary – Lura Hagler

Lura Hagler was born September 26, 1923, in Licking, Missouri, to Berry and Grace Adams Crow. She passed away at the age of 99 on December 12, 2022, at Springfield Villa Nursing Home in Springfield, Missouri.

Lura was baptized at an early age and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ until her passing. She was married to June Hagler on June 24, 1945, at the home of her parents in Licking, Missouri.

Lura attended Licking Schools and graduated in 1941. She then attended Southwest Missouri State Teachers College, Springfield, Missouri, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught school for thirty-three years. Her first term of teaching was at Concord, in Maples, Missouri, followed by a year and a half at Walnut Ridge, in Kinderpost, Missouri. Lura taught a total of thirty- and one-half years in the Licking School System, retiring in 1980. In retirement, Lura and June enjoyed traveling and camping with friends in their fifth wheeler. Lura was a doting mother and grandmother who attended many school activities and sporting events in support of both Byron and Lance.

Lura is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Coleen Williams; and brothers, Wilford Crow and Millard Crow. She is survived by son, Byron and wife Dana of Springfield, Missouri; grandson Lance, his wife Andrea; and four great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Elijah, Aaron and Isabelle, all of Tomball, Texas.

A funeral service for Lura will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Licking, with Mr. John Edgar officiating. A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers are Lance Hagler, Isaiah Hagler, John Hood, Paul Hood, Jared Rinne and Jeremy Rinne. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.