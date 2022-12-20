Obituary – William “Bob” Skaggs

William Robert “Bob” Skaggs, of Newburg, Mo., passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born on April 10, 1947 in Phelps County, Mo., to the late Charles Roland “Slim” Skaggs, Sr. and Alice Faye (Patton) Skaggs. On September 6, 1980, he married Maureen Veronica (Ennis) Skaggs.

In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his stepfather, William Reeser; one sister, Beverly Blankenship; two brothers, Jimmy Skaggs and Charles Skaggs, Jr.; one brother-in-law, Ron Miller; and two nephews, Robert D. Skaggs and Dewayne Skaggs.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was an excellent building contractor by trade. He will be greatly missed by all!

Bob will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Maureen Skaggs of Newburg; two sons, Robert Thompson and wife, Tricia of Newburg, and Charles Thompson and wife, Lori of Salem; two daughters, Ronda Payne and husband, Robby of Edgar Springs, and Melissa Rose and husband, Chad of Newburg; two brothers, Allen Skaggs and wife, Thelma of Vida, and Edward Skaggs and wife, Beth of Jerome; three sisters, Carol Turner of Rolla, Sandra Miller of Rolla, and Effie Furse and husband, Sylvester of Doolittle; eleven grandchildren, Mason Porter, Wyatt Porter, Blake Payne, Alley Parks, Austin Thompson, Tekuila Richardson, Zach Thompson, Nathaniel Rose, Marissa Rose, Clayton Casey and Bryce Casey; and ten great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Bob Skaggs will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson Foundation.