Caroling tradition continues

Photo by Christy Porter

Carolers from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church treated the residents at Hickory Manor nursing home and Licking Residential Care Center to music Sunday afternoon. From left, vocalists Father Rayappa Chinnabathini, Charlie Kuhn, Jackie Kuhn, Mary Stone, Lupe Stratman and Cronan McCarthy were accompanied by photographer Christy Porter on bells. They performed 11 Christmas carols for the residents, who sang along to the traditional songs. This annual tradition by the church had been interrupted by the pandemic, but was resumed last year, with carolers and audiences happy the tradition continues.

