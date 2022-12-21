Photo by Christy Porter

Fox Funeral Home staff who assist families and friends during their time of bereavement were at the Holiday Remembrance Service; they are, pictured from left: Emma Taber, Telena Sellars, Roxanna Hock, Amanda Knoll, Gilbert Aguilar and Jackie Flaherty.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

A Holiday Remembrance Service was held last Thursday at Fox Funeral Home for the families of loved ones who have passed this previous year.

Loved ones were remembered on large screen displays throughout the service and a beautiful angel ornament was given to each family.

Words of welcome were expressed by Emma Taber, followed by Tami Itnyre and Sharon Parker singing “It’s About the Cross.”

Pastor Gary Parker offered an opening prayer, after which Amanda Knoll and Roxanna Hock read the names of the dearly departed. This was proceeded by Tami Itnyre singing the Christmas song, “Mary Did You Know?”

A holiday remembrance message was shared by Pastor Parker reminding us that we, like Paul, say, “I thank my God upon every remembrance of you,” (Philippians 1:3, KJV) with our loved ones’ memories. We remember the good times and the joy; the remembrances are what we have left. And so we thank God for the memories and the special moments that bring us joy.

Pastor Parker reminded us that, “We will never lose the people we love; they are imprinted in our memories.” And finally he urged us with a verse from 1 Peter to continue, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”

The Candlelight Ceremony was solemnly done to the carol “Silent Night,” sang by Tami Itnyre, Sharon Parker and Roxanna Hock.

A closing prayer was offered by Pastor Parker, with closing remarks and dismissal by Gilbert Aguilar.

Light refreshments from Triple A Catering were served after the service.

