In this edition: December 22, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Our annual Letters to Santa, from the Licking kindergarten classes, and written by the second grade students are in the Christmas section, along with holiday wishes from local businesses that feature artwork submitted by the second grade students.

Free Christmas Dinner will be served at 12:30 at Licking Christian Church on Christmas Day. Everyone is welcome. See their ad in this week’s edition for details. Follow the ongoing teachings in “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ.

Also see this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm; and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

The December Board of Aldermen report contains an update on the City’s water project.

The December School Board meeting was highlighted by several program evaluations.

Auditor Gallaway released the results of the Texas County audit. See her report on A7.

See which employees were recognized at TCMH, and find out the results of the online auction for Hospice of Care.

Keep current with reports from the Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

Senior Center Director Cynthia Wampner shares that the center is closing December 23 and will reopen on January 3.

The State approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer, submitted by a Mr. Santa Claus. Learn about “Frankincense and myrrh: Ancient scents of the season.”

See election notices and public notices, along with our classified ads, on A6 and A7.

Senator Karla Eslinger. Rick Mansfield and Larry Dablemont all share their holiday thoughts in this week’s Christmas section.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at Raymondville Station; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.