Lady ’Cats domesticate the Bears

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Lady ‘Cats opened up Frisco League regular season play with a 62-27 victory over the Lady Bears from Richland on Monday, December 12.

Licking used full court 122 pressure to force RHS into nine turnovers in the first quarter, and led 15-5 after eight minutes. The Lady ’Cats put the hammer down in the second, outscoring Richland 20-4 to take a commanding 35-9 lead into the half. The lead ballooned up to 39 in the second half as LHS cruised to the win.

Hannah Medlock tallied 24 points, 3 steals and 3 assists; Abbie Sullins scored 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists; Kaida Cook scored 5 and grabbed 4 boards; Allie Hock scored 7; Kinley Keaton hit for 3 points and 5 rebounds; Linzie Wallace had 4 steals and 3 assists and Zoey Dawson added 2 points.

“This was a good performance for us to open up conference play. We were able to play everybody, so that’s always good. We even outrebounded them 31 to 20, so I hope this is a step in the right direction in that aspect.” ~ Coach Rissler

Licking is now 7-0 overall and 1-0 in the Frisco League Conference.