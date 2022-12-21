LHS Drama presents “Chaos in Fairytale Forest”

Photo by Shari Harris

“Chaos” erupted on the stage as fairy tales became intermingled in a production by the LHS Drama department Thursday evening. Snow White (Kaytlyn Routh) stands at far left as Alice (Jasmine Smith) has the White Rabbit (Cameron Frost) by the ears and Sheriff Ogre (Gaige Nicholson) swings his club at another errant character. Little Red Riding Hood (Paige Kilby) looks on in confusion as Rapunzel (Audri Manson) spurns her prince (Elan Sullins). Goldilocks (Kameryn Lane) is seated on the right.

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking High School Drama Department presented three performances of “Chaos in Fairytale Forest” Thursday on the Licking Junior High School gymnasium stage. Shows for lower elementary, upper elementary, and an evening show for the public were given.

An exciting, fast-moving play about a mixing of fairy tales quickly leads to chaos, beginning with Robin Hood (Jack Roberts) slaying the three bears of Goldilocks fame.

Mrs. Briana Link directed the play, which, in addition to cast members listed above featured Hansel (Alex Sprouse), Gretel (Alyssa Freeman), Bambi (Kaidence Harris), Headless Horseman (Austin Garrett), Tin Man (Kindal Sevedge), and a witch. The stage crew consisted of Kitana King and Koleen Hayes. Alyssa Freeman and Kaytlyn Routh collaborated on set design. Link offered special thanks to The Stars Foundation, Rebecca Peterson, Dylan Link, JH Choir students, Trinnity Davis and Nicole Paolella.

Photos by Shari Harris