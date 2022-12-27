Obituary – Donald “Don” Parker

Donald “Don” Eugene Parker, 78, of Salem, Missouri, departed this life Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Salem.

Don is survived by his loving wife: Marilyn Parker of Salem; son: Jim Parker and wife Michele of Salem; mother: Lucille Middleton of Salem; sister: Wanda Hutchens of Elkland, Mo.; grandchildren: Paige Ebbs and husband Aaron, Clayton Parker, Lyndsey Parker and fiancé Sean Loughridge, and Dylan Parker; great-granddaughters: Addison and Avery; other relatives, family and dear friends.

Preceding him in death, son: Scott Parker; father: Rosel Parker; infant brother: Darrel; brother-in-law: Lloyd Hutchens; and father and mother-in-law: Gene and Fern Miller.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial to follow in the Wofford Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem.