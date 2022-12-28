2022 Year in Review: January – June

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

January – The CDC began the New Year by updating its recommendations for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods.

Good news: Zero traffic fatalities occurred over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

School was dismissed after a one-day return from the holidays due to snowfall; it closed again mid-month due to the weather and COVID cases.

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree opened in Licking on January 6 and held their grand opening on January 20.

Michael Nugent was sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 Texas County murder. Human trafficking became an issue in rural communities.

School news included: Sami Hall took district in the American Legion, Department of Missouri Oratorical Contest and then advanced to state, where she placed first runner-up in February; Kasey Richards was crowned queen and Spencer Rogers crowned king at the 2022 Homecoming Coronation; and the VFW Post #6337 awarded Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen Awards.

February – It was announced that the Licking Alumni Banquet, initiated in 1916, was to be permanently discontinued.

Farmgirl Floral Boutique opened a brick and mortar store after several years as a studio-wedding florist.

Licking FBLA proudly brought home thirty medals from the District 14 Conference held in February.

The Licking Lady ’Cats won the first half of the Big Cat Classics and the Wildcats won the boys half. The Basketball Lady ’Cats advanced to the District Finals. Licking High School participated in the Frisco League Honor Band and Choir. The Licking FFA Chapter hosted a Community Breakfast.

Former Coach Trish Kissiar-Knight was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

A second winter storm hit the area in mid-February.

March – Long-time business Hatch Insurance Agency changed ownership to S&R Insurance beginning March 1. Magnolia Way at Cedar Street Marketplace opened for business as a “modern but spicy type of flea market.”

Opening Day of Trout Season was also the first for Kaylyn Dalbom as Montauk’s new State Park Superintendent; additional new faces joined her, as well as some familiar faces.

Licking Lady ’Cats take the Class 2, District 10 Championship; they ended the season in the Elite Eight. The Licking JH/HS 2022 Archery season had several highlights that included first through third placements. Licking R-VIII Transportation Department received a 100 percent rating on bus inspections.

The Licking branch of the Texas County Library hosted a tea party straight from Lewis Carroll’s book, “Alice in Wonderland.” It was a most important date enjoyed by many.

Big Rock Candy Mountain, a camping resort, and the Big Chill Bar & Grill, located near Jadwin, opened for business.

April – Governor Mike Parson announced an end to the COVID-19 crisis in Missouri.

Joshua Goodchild was arrested in a homicide investigation.

A family joins the work of their hands to open The Flaky Crust, a home-based bakery in Licking. PJ’s Café, a business with more than 60 years of history, became Feedlot Café. The Occasional Trader, an indoor swap meet venue at Cedar Street Marketplace, held a Grand Opening.

Students who participated in the MSHSAA District 3 Solo and Ensemble Festival received “excellent” ratings. Licking High School students received outstanding ratings in the 2022 Frisco League Art Contest.

Licking’s General Municipal Election ended with a tie between Alderman, Ward 2 candidates. Alderman, Ward 1 candidate Joe Dillard was re-elected, and Licking R-8 School Board Members chosen were Ashli Todaro and Heidi Moloney. The Licking Question regarding sales tax for law enforcement passed; and Texas County Question regarding sales tax for law enforcement passed.

The Easter Bunny returned to Old City Park after a two-year hiatus, and “Carry the Cross” continued along Hwy. 63.

April headlines included a drug arrest, a sexual assault investigation, a domestic kidnapping arrest, a drug investigation and an arrest for child molestation.

May – Special Election results from May 3 named Linda Breedlove as Alderman Ward II, Breedlove was sworn in May 10, at the Licking City Council meeting.

The second annual Junk Derby was held on Old Mill Street.

City employees served breakfast at the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Louise Beasley was announced as the new director for the Texas County Library system.

The Licking High School Class of 2022 graduated 54 seniors.

The 90th FFA Awards Banquet was held; the seniors and Mr. Van Kirkwood all choose to retire their jackets. Kirkwood retired this year.

Licking Track sent three runners to the 2022 MSHSAA State Track & Field Championships.

Licking HS Baseball 1983 – 1989 era was inducted into the MO Sports Hall of Fame.

Sweet Endless Temptations opened for business as the newest diner and bakery in Licking.

Sgt. Michael Hood’s family and members of the Licking Police Department attended the 41st Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Services in Washington D.C. Hood served 14 years with the City of Licking Police Department and was recognized for his service in law enforcement.

VFW Post 6337 held a Memorial Day Service at the Memorial for the Fallen. Veterans were honored at area cemeteries.

The Raymondville Picnic and Carnival was enjoyed by many and considered a definite success.

Kenneth Clark entered an Alford Plea to charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping. The county saw more drug arrests, and a domestic disturbance call led to a drug arrest in Licking.

June – The 37th Licking Chamber of Commerce Rodeo was a crowd-pleasing success, with an estimated 5,000 attendees over Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4. The Rodeo Parade took place Saturday. The graduating Class of 2022 Underground Railroad Quilt, made when the students were in the sixth grade, was auctioned on Saturday. Roxanna Hock became the proud owner.

The 5th Annual “Kingtown Cruise In” was also held on Saturday, even bigger and better than previous years.

Licking Wildcat players receive Class 3, District 9 All-District Baseball honors.

Texas County Memorial Hospital was notified by the Missouri Department of Economic Development that the hospital was approved for a Community Development Block Grant Covid-19 program to benefit the new TCMH Licking Community Covid-19 Emergency Healthcare Response Site (Licking ERS) project.

An employee drug arrest took place at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, and autopsies were to be performed due to two SCCC offender deaths.

Licking Police Department conducted a drug arrest and an arrest involving multiple charges.

Heat and humidity were a dangerous combination as summer approached, with the first heat-related death reported for 2022.

The Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association (IECA) members’ meeting returned to the Old City Park. The IECA Youth Tour returned to Washington after two years of virtual tours.

Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation to end elective abortions in Missouri.

To be continued…