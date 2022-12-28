Christmas carols with Delta and friends

By Shari Harris, Publisher

A caroling group was established with a post on Facebook by Delta Hernandez, and those interested in joining the fun met under the sign at Town & Country Supermarket on Tuesday, December 20, before making their rounds.

Hernandez was inspired to create the group by her previous experiences taking youth groups caroling. Several people joined her, and they traveled to Licking Residential Care, Hickory Manor, the senior housing area and a few other homes, singing their Christmas carols and spreading their Christmas cheer.

The interest shown in participating in this year’s event bodes well for making this an annual Christmas tradition for the community.