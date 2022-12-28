In this edition: December 29, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

We at The Licking News wish you and yours a very Happy New Year filled with God’s blessings, health, family and friendship! Thank you for your patronage throughout the years and we look forward to your continued patronage in 2023!

Consider becoming a member of the Licking Milling Company Society; a membership form is included in this week’s newspaper. Follow the ongoing teachings in “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ. Texas County Memorial Hospital Clinics are offering vaccinations to protect yourself against the flu, and they invite donors to a CBCO Blood Drive hosted by TCMH.

Meet this week’s Licking R-VIII Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

Lee Ann Akins offers updates on new items at the Licking branch of the Texas County Library, and check out their new Legos Club every Saturday.

Flag collection continues in the box in front of Licking City Hall.

The Texas County Retired Teachers and School Personnel report on new officers and their Christmas celebration.

Net controllers with the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club were recognized recently.

Mr. Vivek Malek is announced as Missouri’s next State Treasurer.

Rick Mansfield reflects on resolutions, changing the world and “Gratitude.” Larry Dablemont shares New Year’s Eve plans in “Just Another Passing of Night.” Scott Hamilton explains “Transhumanism” and how it relates to us.

In honor of the New Year enjoy articles on “Ringing in the New Year with black-eyed peas” and “2023: Year of the sparking amaryllis.”

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at Raymondville Station; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.