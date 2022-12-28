Lady ‘Cats fall to Houston

The Licking Lady ‘Cats fell to Houston at home on Monday, December 19, in a high scoring, 62-71 contest. This week Licking is first seed in the Mountain Grove Girls Holiday Tournament. Fifth seed Houston is also in the top half of the bracket, so the Lady ‘Cats may have a chance at redemption during the tournament.

The JV Lady ‘Cats also lost to Houston, 39-51.

Licking defeated Summersville in the first round of the Mountain Grove Girls Holiday Tournament Monday, and will play Norwood on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Photos by Winter Murray