Licking R-VIII honors retirees at luncheon

Photo submitted
Superintendent Cristina Wright presented Janie Trout with a certificate of achievement in honor of the ten years she worked for the district. Trout is retiring from the elementary school and was honored at a school luncheon on Wednesday, December 21.
Photo submitted
Sandy Maddox received a certificate of achievement from Superintendent Cristina Wright at Wednesday’s luncheon, for her eight years of work for the district. She is retiring from the district and she and Trout will be missed by the elementary students and staff.