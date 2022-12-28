Sharing Christmas Dinner

Photos by Christy Porter
Licking Christian Church hosted a gathering of diners for Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Christmas Day. The church community has been hosting a Christmas meal for approximately 15 years to those who desire the fellowship, for whatever reason. A traditional meal of turkey, ham, dressing and all the fixings was served by, from left: Chandra Chastain, Amy Richards, Scotty Richards, Kassi Ramsey and Pastor Rick Mosher. Also participating, but not pictured, were JJ Ramsey, Denny Dunlap, Sherry Dunlap, Mike Dunlap, John Nolan, Susanne Snader, and helping with beverages were Rylynn Ramsey and Reese Richards. Delicious desserts completed the meal and carryouts were also available.