Wildcats thrash Tigers
Just 24 hours after the Lady ‘Cats lost to Houston in Licking, the Wildcats traveled to Houston and defeated the Tigers on their home court.
Licking led 10-4 at the end of one, and the lead grew to 18-5 by the half. The Wildcats won every quarter, rolling to a 72-25 win and improving their record to 8-1 (3-0 conference).
Keyton Cook led scoring with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals; Austin James connected for 12 points; Cole Wallace contributed 11 points, 3 assists and 4 steals; and Lake Wade had 10 points. Also scoring was Roston Stockard with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals; Oscar Phillips 4 points; Garrett Gorman 4 points, 3 assists and 3 steals; Kannon Buckner 3 points; Gaige Nicholson 3 points; Carter Sullins 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 7 steals; and Jordan Ritz 3 rebounds and 2 steals.
Brady Brookshire led scoring for Houston with 13 points. Houston’s record fell to 0-8 with the loss.
Licking shot 23/38 from the two-point line, 6/24 of three-point attempts, and 8/17 free throws. Other stats included 31 rebounds, 15 assists, 7 turnovers and 22 steals. In comparison, Houston had 35 turnovers and 2 steals.
“We started off slow, but we were able to start speeding them up in the second and third quarters. A great defensive game by our guys. We did a good job of getting everyone some open looks and had fun cheering for each other.” ~ Coach Mike Phillips
Licking competes in the Cabool Holiday Tournament this week. Third seed Licking defeated 14th seed Viola, Ark., in the first round Monday, 72-52. They were scheduled to face the winner of the Summersville/Salem game in the quarterfinal round Tuesday.
Photos by Winter Murray
