Obituary – Charlotte Y. Jordan

Charlotte Y. Jordan, age 82, of Rolla, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Cedar Point Nursing facility in Rolla. She was born November 4, 1940, in Duke, Mo., a daughter to the late Ottis and Etha (Mobley) Hood.

Charlotte was a 1958 graduate of Rolla High School. She had been at Poe’s Gas, in Rolla, as an Administrative Assistant for many years as well as other businesses in the Rolla area.

Charlotte loved her family and friends. She especially loved time with her friends in their club which they called the “over the hill gang.” She had a caring heart and would do anything to see that her family and friends were happy. Her wisdom and smile will be missed greatly by those that knew and loved her.

Charlotte is survived by: one son, Monty Jordan of Rolla; one step-daughter, Cathy Louise Horn; one step-son, Bryon Horn; one brother, James Hood and his wife Dee, of Licking, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Don Jordan and Don Horn; a step-daughter, Susan Horn; and a step-son, Steve Horn.

Private family services will be held at later date.