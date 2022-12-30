Obituary – Gloria J. McCloud

Gloria Jean (Thomason) McCloud, 76, of Licking, Mo., passed away December 21, 2022, in Salem, Mo.

Gloria is survived by her loving children: Glenda Hickman and husband Michael of Salem, Michael McCloud of Salem, Richard McCloud of Licking, Robin Salnave and husband Kevin of Salem, and Loretta James and husband Scott of Licking; siblings: Karen Chancellor, Johnny Thomason, Lynn Thomason and Jimmy Thomason; four grandchildren: David Skelly and wife Whitney, Derrick James, Bridgette James and Elizabeth Salnave; five great-grandchildren: Rhett, Diesel, Briggs, Malia and Striker; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Preceding her in death was the father of her children: Hurley McCloud; parents: Glen and Florence Thomason; and siblings: Janet and Marilyn.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo. Online condolences may be entered at wilsonmortuary.com.