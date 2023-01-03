Obituary – Carl R. Bogart

Carl Richard Bogart, age 91, of Licking, son of Henry and Dorothy Bogart, was born on December 24, 1931. He went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2023.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Blanche, of 68 years; daughter-in-law, Connie Bogart; sister, Margaret Beckham (Gene); brothers, Russell Bogart and William Bogart (Mary Ellen); and brother-in-law, Howard Lynch.

He leaves to grieve his passing: one sister, Allene Lynch; two sons, Carl Glen Bogart, of Houston and Raymon Len Bogart and wife, Kathy, of Licking; two grandsons, Andrew John Bogart and Cameron Len Bogart and wife, Madison; four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Sky Bogart, Conor Morrison Bogart, Camdon Charles Bogart and Charlee Mae Bogart. He was blessed to have great caring neighbors and friends, Bruce and Marilyn Rogers; Steve and Melissa Wildhaber; and Stephanie and Josh Rogers; along with numerous relatives and friends. Carl was a retired timber management worker and cattleman who will be missed.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Patterson Cemetery with Brother Mike Gorman officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo.