Obituary – Ronnie R. Stricklin

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, Ronnie Ray Stricklin, 64, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away quietly at Phelps Health. He was born September 16, 1958, in Steelville, Mo., to the late Lawrence Lindell and Rosey Lee (Chandler) Stricklin.

He married Carol Green and to that union two children were born, Scotty Ray Stricklin and Melissa Ann Stricklin. Ronnie enjoyed his hobby farm, hunting, collecting car and truck memorabilia and historic vehicles.

In addition to his parents Ronnie was predeceased by brothers, Eugene Stricklin, Charlie Stricklin, Jerry Stricklin, Paul Stricklin; sisters, Ruby Garton and Verla Mae Stricklin; brothers-in-law, Jim Lynch and Roy Vriese; and daughter, Melissa Ann Stricklin.

Those left to mourn Ronnie are his son, Scotty Stricklin; sister-in-law and special friend, Lisa Stricklin; grandchildren, Emily, Dylan, Issac, Adrienne, Kadin and Kyle; siblings, Alberta Lynch, Janet Vriese and Brenda (Gene) Blocker, all of California, Donnie (Mary) Stricklin of Cherryville, Jimmy Stricklin of Keysville, and Velma Plementosh of South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held January 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Free Gospel Church in Edgar Springs, Mo., with a burial at Pump Cemetery in Bixby, Mo.

Donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.