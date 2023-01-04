2022 Year in Review: July – December

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

July – Licking’s Independence Day celebration included a cornhole tournament, vendors, food, raffles, music, and a culmination of a grand fireworks display.

An arrest of Tommie Whetzell was made in a 2007 cold case homicide investigation; the television program “Cold Justice” provided resources to aid the investigation when the Texas County Sheriff’s Department re-opened the case.

Family members were involved in two separate shooting incidents in Roby.

Vacation Bible Schools were active in the summer months.

Texas County Museum of Art & History art classes kept many area citizens busy and children enjoyed events hosted by the Texas County Library Licking Branch throughout the summer and early fall.

Dry conditions persisted across Missouri resulting in drought throughout the state.

The 37th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show was held at Old City Park with more than 80 entries, food, music and lots of spectators.

Over 1,000 people attended the MMTTPA Truck & Tractor Pull at R&S Track; the event is held in support of the Licking FFA.

A short manhunt resulted in a warrant arrest of Austin Snyder; a fugitive arrest and multiple drug arrests took place throughout the area.

Texas County Memorial Hospital was awarded $1 million to benefit a new surgery center.

Young and older enjoyed fellowship, prizes, food, games and booths at the 4th Annual Bike Show held at Licking Pentecostal Church.

Local veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor by Licking Girl Scout Troop 10269.

Finishing the month of July, Texas County hosted their first Road Rally; winners were many at the Texas County Fair; and the kids weighed in at the Kids Trout Tournament held at Montauk State Park.

August – Primary Election results from the August 2 Primary Election were as follows: Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senator (Rep.); Scott Fitzpatrick, State Auditor (Rep.); Jason Smith, U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Rep.); Bennie Cook, U.S. Representative Dist. 143 (Rep.); John D. Beger, Circuit Judge Circuit 25 Div. 2 (Rep.); Douglas Gaston, Associate Circuit Judge (Rep.); Scott Long, Presiding Commissioner (Rep.); Peggy Dixon Seyler, County Clerk (Rep.); Erin Smith, Clerk of the Circuit Court (Rep.); Lindsay Koch, Recorder of Deeds (Rep.); and Parke J. Stevens Jr., Prosecuting Attorney (Rep.).

Lee Ann Akins returned to the Licking Branch of the Texas County Library after a five-year hiatus.

A stealing and kidnapping investigation led to an arrest; a Beulah man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse; and two fugitives were apprehended, with charges upgraded.

Back to school events geared up with the Licking Assembly of God hosting a Back-to-School-Bash to help area children return to school with needed supplies; teachers were also acknowledged and supported at a separate event.

The Licking R-VIII campus 2022 – 2023 Prayer Walk showed strong community presence and support for the coming school year. Licking faculty, staff and students were welcomed back at several events.

The Fort Leonard Wood Army Base hosted a “Meet Your Army” event, a full day of informative activities the likes of which had not taken place on post in more than 20 years.

The MC Cruise-In held their first toy drive of the season; motorcyclist enthusiasts donated toys for the annual Christmas festivities in cooperation with the Licking Chamber of Commerce.

Veteran Jim Little celebrated a long-awaited homecoming after serving 52-years ago in Vietnam when he enjoyed an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

September –An August 31 offender death with a pending autopsy was reported in September at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking; six more offender deaths would be reported throughout the month of September, with four of those also pending autopsies.

After the departure of TCMH CEO Chris Strickland in July, the hospital board initiated the search for a new administrator.

First responders remembered 9/11 with visits to area schools.

The Licking Police Department continued with on-going training.

Licking R-VIII choir and band students, with director Briana Link, performed “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Busch Stadium during the seventh inning of a St. Louis Cardinals game against the Washington Nationals.

Baseball Wildcats were Frisco League Champs, and Licking Junior High volleyball swept the Texas County Tournament.

The 8th Annual Raymondville Festival of Yesteryear was held at the fairgrounds; proceeds benefit the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department.

Edgar Prairie Days were celebrated for the 37th year.

Sexual assault and domestic assault crimes continued.

Music, first responders, community support organizations, vendors, games, Licking Mill tours and an old fashioned quilt turning highlighted the Fall Festival – Pickin’ on the Porch in Licking.

The Wildcat Early Learning Center celebrated 20 years of learning.

VFW Post #6337, fifth grade students and teachers performed a Dignified Disposal of Unserviceable Flags.

The Licking Ministerial Alliance hosted a Service in the Park to support funding for their ongoing assistance in crisis situations.

Students and staff gathered around the flagpole at Licking High School for the Global Day of Student Prayer.

MC Cruise-In completed their 13th season with a bounty of toys and a Memorial Ceremony in remembrance of former attendees who were no longer present.

FFA members attended the FFA Greenhand and Leadership Conference in Mtn. Grove.

October – Montauk State Park held the 59th Annual Rose Holland Trout Derby with numerous events over the weekend.

Texas County Memorial Hospital’s Family Clinic in Licking excelled on a recent DHSS inspection.

Local pullers competed at R&S Truck & Tractor Pull.

Texas County 4-H shooters had another great year.

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association hosted their annual Member Appreciation Day providing the community with lunch, and to a lucky winner an electric credit.

Difficult decisions were made regarding sewer rates at the Licking Board of Aldermen meeting.

The Junior High Boys Cross Country team finished as champs at the Mtn. Grove meet.

Route 63 Car Club dispersed donations to area community resource organizations.

The VFW Post #6337 Auxiliary recognized its own in Licking as membership pins were given to members.

An historical haunting took place at the mill in Montauk State Park.

Cross Country Wildcats excelled at the Frisco League Conference, and Lady ‘Cats Volleyball advanced to the District Final.

Licking FFA went to District Grassland, got second place and advanced to state.

Halloween was celebrated throughout Licking with treats, costumes and contests.

The Licking United Methodist Church Fall Festival was declared a success this year.

Sophomore Levi Stout advanced to the State Cross Country Meet.

The Houston License Office reopened in October after Stetson Stevens was awarded the contract in June of this year.

November – Licking Senior Center celebrated their five-year anniversary.

November 8 General Election results were as follows: Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senator; Scott Fitzpatrick, State Auditor; Jason Smith, U.S. Representative Dist. 8; Bennie Cook, U.S. Representative Dist. 143; John D. Beger, Circuit Judge Circuit 25 Div. 2; Douglas Gaston, Associate Circuit Judge; Scott Long, Presiding Commissioner; Peggy Dixon Seyler, County Clerk; Erin Smith, Clerk of the Circuit Court; Lindsay Koch, Recorder of Deeds; and Parke J. Stevens Jr., Prosecuting Attorney; Zel M. Fischer and Robin Ransom, Missouri Supreme Court; Don Burrell and Jack Goodman, Court of Appeals-Southern District; Constitutional Amendment 1 – NO; Constitutional Amendment 3 – NO; Constitutional Amendment 4 – YES; Constitutional Amendment 5 – YES; Constitutional Convention Question – NO.

A toxicology report showed a mixed drug toxicity in the death of an offender at South Central Correctional Center earlier this year; and a clandestine-lab-created fentanyl level was found in the autopsy report of a separate offender death; a third offender’s autopsy report, while not finalized, found fentanyl in toxicology results.

Veterans were recognized and honored on November 11 at several ceremonies – at a Licking R-VIII assembly, at the Memorial for the Fallen Park and at Hickory Manor.

The first snowfall of the season arrived Friday, November 11.

Stace Holland was named the new Chief Executive Officer at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Area small businesses participated in “Pink Friday,” a nationwide small boutique shopping experience.

Drinking water and wastewater grants were awarded to the City of Licking by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The Licking Board of Education selected Mrs. Telena Haneline as Licking R-VIII’s new superintendent. Haneline will succeed Mrs. Cristina Wright, who is relocating at the end of the school year.

Licking Wildcats and Lady ‘Cats Basketball swept the Big Cat Classic.

An offender death was reported by the South Central Correctional Center in Licking; an autopsy was to be conducted.

The Licking Assembly of God hosted their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Christmas festivities began in Licking with the annual Lighting of the Mill on Thanksgiving weekend.

December – Licking continued the celebration of Christmas downtown the first Saturday of December. The VFW opened its doors to vendors and shopper, and Santa visited with the little ones. Beautiful holiday window displays were judged and awarded. The Texas County Museum of Art & History opened its doors for the Friends of the Library book giveaway, the Book Nook sale and shopping from area artists. Santa gave away toys at the Licking Mill. The Church of Christ hosted a fish fry, and the grand finale of the day was the Christmas Parade down Main Street.

The Licking High School Choir participated in the 2nd Annual South Central Christmas Choir Performance held at the Missouri State Capitol.

LHS swept the Frisco League Conference Basketball Tournaments.

Christmas music filled the air as high school, junior high and elementary students performed in their winter concerts at Licking R-VIII, and the Wildcat Early Learning Center took their performances on the road to area assisted living and nursing homes.

The Licking High School Drama Club presented three performances of “Chaos in Fairytale Forest.”

Santa made his rounds in Edgar Springs, mid-month.

Christmas parties, caroling and shopping events were held throughout Licking.

Fox Funeral Home held their annual Holiday Remembrance Service.

Auditor Galloway issued a “fair” rating in an audit of Texas County.

Licking Christian Church shared Christmas Dinner with a gathering of diners on Christmas Day.

An offender death was reported at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking; an autopsy will be conducted.

Licking R-VIII retirees Janie Trout and Sandy Maddox were honored at a luncheon.

The Licking News thanks you for continued patronage throughout 2022 and we look forward to another year of sharing with you and our community in 2023. Happy New Year!