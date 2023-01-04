Preserving memories a flower at a time

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The COVID pandemic had a negative effect on many businesses. The Floral Preservation Co was no exception. However a new movie being released in February called “The Wedding Hustler” may be their perfect antidote.

Teresa Rinne started her business, The Floral Preservation Company, just before COVID changed life as we knew it. Rinne says the pandemic had a dramatic effect on marketing. Despite this, multiple mentions in news media, magazines and blogs have sustained the business, operated by Rinne and daughter, Brooke Kuhn.

When Rinne, the company founder and CEO, was contacted by the crew of the upcoming movie “The Wedding Hustler,” the opportunity to share her floral preservation products was too good to pass up.

The Floral Preservation Company began with a preservation kit that can be purchased and used at home with a microwave to preserve floral memories. The kit includes microwave directions, quick dry papers, reusable drying boards, holding clips, wrapping cord, a special finishing spray and shaping tweezers. Also available is a floral keepsake album with air-tight sleeves for storing the preserved keepsakes.

A search for a better way to preserve floral memories than the traditional pressing in a book led Rinne to develop the kit. The album provides a safer storage place for the keepsakes and allows journaling of the event alongside the flowers.

“It’s not that difficult to do a couple of flowers at a time,” says Rinne.

The newest evolution is a spin-off business, Preserved: Floral Memories. If you would like to have your flowers professionally preserved and displayed to experience them daily, Rinne and Kuhn can create a custom-sized floating frame for larger projects, such as from a wedding bouquet, anniversary flowers, or their “At Peace” frame from a funeral arrangement.

“The Wedding Hustler” included their preservation kit in their story and asked Rinne and Kuhn to assist. An all-expense paid trip to the set in May, at a ranch in San Diego, saw the two spending two days showing the cast how to use the kit. They also had cameo appearances in the movie as vendors, selling their kits.

Rinne returned at the end of May when the wedding scene was filmed, and she preserved the bouquet used in the movie in a floating frame and gave it to them before returning home. Both she and Kuhn attended the red carpet premiere of the movie, on November 18, 2022, as well.

To make a floral memory of your own, you can check out their website at thefloralpreservationco.com. You’ll see their floral preservation kit, several choices of keepsake albums, a dried flower diffuser, and videos and a blog that answer any questions you may have about the process.

If it’s a larger project and you want a floating frame, Preserved: Floral Memories can be found on facebook, where you can see some of the projects they have undertaken.

The webpage reminds us that flowers can evoke powerful memories and emotions, from the senior prom to weddings, Mother’s Day or just a visit from a grandchild who lovingly collects you a handful of wildflowers.

“I want to help people commemorate these milestone occasions,” says Rinne.

The new exposure of her business on “The Wedding Hustler” should allow her to do just that.