Obituary – Gwendolyn M. Parker

Gwendolyn Merle Parker, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the age of 74.

She was born on January 20, 1948, in Willow Springs, Mo., to the late Merle D. Ray and Ruth Louise (Hanks) Gauldin. She was raised and loved by her dad, the late Claude “Butch” Gauldin. On July 8, 1967, she married Kenneth Lee Parker. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2013.

Gwen will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: two daughters, Kim Jordan and husband, Kenny, of Edgar Springs, and Tina Simmons and husband, Duane, of Rolla; one son, Andy Parker and wife, Julie of Rolla; seven grandchildren, Kaley Nash and husband, J.D., Kaitlyn Drew and husband, Devon, Nathan Parker and fiance, Julie, Tyler Parker, Brooke Simmons, Joel Simmons and Conner Simmons; six great-grandchildren, Tatum, Rhett, Oakley, Finley, Jordan and Hallie; a brother, Leroy Gauldin and wife, Debbie of Willow Springs; and three sisters, Nita Ray of Rolla, Vicki Kanne of Marionville, and Rhonda Gately and husband, Dean, of Edgar Springs.

She was privileged to be able to stay at home with her children while they were young. When she returned to the workforce she did what she loved to do – cook. She worked at the Rolla Nutrition Site, the Country Club, and retired from Newburg public schools as head cook. Everyone there loved her “home” cooking. Some favorites were homemade rolls, chicken & noodles, coconut cream pies and her famous Christmas sugar cookies. Her loving, caring personality was shown through in so many ways. She had a heart of gold. She never met a stranger because she would talk to everyone and before you knew it, she knew your life story.

Her favorite pastime was playing bingo with all her friends. She enjoyed Hallmark movies, but most of all spending time with her family. Her great-grandkids were the light of her world. You would never leave without a kiss and her telling you she loved you and that is exactly how she left this world. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.

A funeral service for Gwen M. Parker was conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed in the Pea Ridge Cemetery in Doolittle, Mo. A visitation for family and friends was held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Phelps County R-III PTO.