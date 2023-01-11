Lady ’Cats 2-0 in 2023

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Licking Lady Wildcats started off the new year on Monday, January 2, with a 55-40 victory at home over the MASSIVE Iberia Lady Rangers. The two seniors led us in this one, with Abbie Sullins netting 28 points on eight three-pointers and Kaida Cook chipping in 14 points and nine rebounds. Both teams were seeing the effects of being off several days over Christmas break, but Licking was able to maintain a double digit lead for much of the game. Iberia starts a 6’2” center, a 6’ guard and a 6’1” forward.

“Their size gave us issues as they were able to pass over our pressure for most of the night. A win is a win though and we will take it and move on.” ~ Coach Rissler

Scoring for the Lady ’Cats were: Abbie Sullins 28, Kaida Cook 14, Zoey Dawson 6, Kinley Keaton 3, Linzie Wallace 2, and Hannah Medlock 2.

Thursday, the Lady ’Cats traveled to the unfriendly confines of Willow Springs to face the Lady Bears and their ball control offense. Willow played a triangle-and-2 on LHS leading scorers Medlock and A. Sullins for the majority of the night. This kept the ’Cats off balance at first but they eventually adapted and pushed a 23-11 halftime lead to 20 in the second half. Willow made a late run to make the final 45-31 in a slow tempo game.

The ’Cats were able to hold the Bears‘ leading scorer to 6 on the night. For Licking, Medlock led with a tough 19 points, 6 boards and 2 steals. Allie Hock scored 11 with 3 rebounds. Cook had 6 points and 5 boards. Wallace had 5 points, Keaton 2 points, and A. Sullins 2 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

“Willow’s style is hard to play against. They play junk and are very deliberate on offense. The girls did a nice job of not trying to force the action and took what the defense gave us.” ~ Coach Rissler

Licking is 13-2 overall and 2-0 in Frisco League Conference play.