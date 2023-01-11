R-VIII Board of Education recognized

By Supt. Cristina Wright

Licking R-VIII School District Board of Education members were recognized for their volunteer service at the Monday, January 9, regular business meeting.

Each year during the month of January, Licking R-VIII School District, along with school districts across the state, honor the many contributions of locally elected advocates for Missouri schoolchildren and public schools.

Licking R-VIII School District’s School Board Members serve in one of the most important responsibilities in our society – helping plan for and protect the education of the children of our community. Decisions of these seven members affect the lives of students and their parents, the livelihoods of those the district employs and the economic well-being of the community.

In the state of Missouri, approximately 863,000 students are enrolled in 519 school districts. Unlike school board members in many other states, Missouri school board members are not paid for their service. Our district benefits from the financial donations, tireless work and countless hours contributed by these local community members. Serving as a crucial link between the community and classrooms, our Board is responsible for an annual budget of over $9 million, 840 students, 135 employees and all of our facilities on campus.

It’s more important than ever before that our community supports public education so that today’s students are prepared to be the leaders of tomorrow. Please share your appreciation to our local school board members for their selfless service and volunteerism.