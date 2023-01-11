Two county shooters earn trip to Nationals

By Lisa Steelman

Texas County is proud to be sending our sixth and seventh shotgun shooters in seven years to 4H Nationals as members of the Missouri State Shotgun team. Ben Steelman and Roy “Tres” Warner competed in tryouts to make the Missouri state team.

National competition is held in Grand Island, Neb., where teams will compete in trap, skeet and sporting clays.

Tryouts consisted of four weekends of shooting where they shot a total of 600 clays at four different ranges – 50 rounds each of trap, skeet and sporting clays. Missouri takes the top four shooters from the tryouts as their team.

Steelman, a Houston High School sophomore, is the son of Frank and Lisa Steelman and will be starting his fifth year of 4H shooting sports. His first year as a shooter in the senior division was 2022, and he placed top 10 in all five disciplines. He also was on the senior teams that had four first place finishes and a fourth place finish. Last summer Steelman placed eighth in sporting clays, in the sub junior division at the AIM Grand Nationals which are held in Sparta, Ill., and is open to worldwide competitors.

Warner is a Houston High School junior and will be starting his third year of 4H shooting sports. He is the son of Tuffy and Angie Warner. Warner had top 10 finishes in two individual events, two first place and a fourth place team finish at state competition. Warner also had success in multiple FFA shoots in 2022.

Along with 4H both young men compete in the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), AIM/ATA Trap, National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA), National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA), the Missouri State Games, and FFA trap for Houston High School. AIM is the official youth program of the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) and stands for academics-integrity-marksmanship.

As a parent, coach, and County coordinator, I couldn’t be prouder of these two. I can’t wait to see what their futures hold. Good luck!