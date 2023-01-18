Body sculpting at TLC Alternative Health

By Shari Harris, Publisher

TLC Alternative Health offered an open house Thursday evening, January 12, to introduce their newest treatment option – Belle Sculpt. The evening was directed at encouraging everyone to live healthy and feel good about themselves.

Tammy and Kamryn Barnes operate TLC Alternative Health, and offer Alternative Health services along with products such as candles, soaps, diffusers and more. Kamryn Barnes also offers makeup artistry for weddings and other special events. They coordinated for the evening with Faith Sullins, owner/operator of Dove’s Landing, a yoga studio in Licking; and Maggie Rodts, who provided healthy smoothies for the evening.

Attendees were provided with gift bags and healthy hors d’oeuvres at the onset of the evening, with flavored waters and herbal teas available as beverages. Rodts’ smoothies were offered during the presentation.

Sullins demonstrated some breathing techniques designed to relax and center oneself, and discussed the health benefits of yoga after snacks were enjoyed, then Tammy Barnes introduced the services available at TLC Alternative Health.

Alternative Health Provider Tammy Barnes, ND, CRTA, LSH, is one of only three Belle Sculpt providers in the state of Missouri. This treatment uses a combination of radio frequency energy, deep tissue heating and suction-coupled negative pressure to reduce fat and cellulite while tightening skin. Areas that can be treated include the face, chin, arms, abdomen, buttock and thighs.

“My heart is to help people see themself as God created them,” Barnes emphasized.

Several Ambassadors had received a protocol of the treatment prior to the Open House, and the results, in inches lost, were shared with the full house of attendees at the event. A full treatment protocol is three visits per treatment area.

The Belle Sculpt system claims to have NO nonresponders, and offers a money back guarantee if at least one inch of total loss on the abdomen is not achieved after the second visit.

There are people who should not receive the treatment, so interested parties should check the list of contraindications.

The treatment joins Barnes’ other methods of offering alternative healthcare, including the FIT Body Wrap, which uses infrared heat; The Raindrop Technique, which incorporates essential oils and laying on of hands; the Biogenesis Scan, which is used to assess the balance and functional status of energy pathways in the body; and M.E.A.D., which stands for Meridian Energy Analysis Device.

In the future, Barnes is hoping to add a smoothie, tea and coffee bar to her establishment, offering another special treat for her clients.