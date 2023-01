Coming Events January 19, 2023

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, January 21. The state Regent will be attending. Visitors are welcome. For more information leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

PIE SUPPER & AUCTION FOR BUDDY COUNTS, JR.

A Pie Supper and Auction for Roger (Buddy) Counts, Jr. will held beginning at 5 p.m. at Timber Lodge on Hwy. 19 south of Salem on Saturday, January 21. Buddy lost his fingers in a sawmill accident and is unable to work while his hand is healing. Proceeds from the auction will assist him in paying his bills. Pie Supper is chili with all the fixings. Baked goods and donated items will be auctioned by Rick Mansfield, Auctioneer.

PHELPS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING

The Phelps County Democratic Club will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phelps County Courthouse Community Meeting Room, 200 N. Main, Rolla, on Thursday, January 26. The Second Annual Winter Soup Potluck Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Bring your favorite winter soup or side dish. Speaker will be Jess Piper, Candidate for Missouri State House District 1. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is January 26.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

GIFT SUBSCRIPTIONS

Charles Keeney, of Licking, will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from Joann Cooper, of Licking.

Elva Johnson, of Quincy, Ill., will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from William Johnson, of Coatsburg, Ill.

Iona Wampner, of Licking, will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from Jerry and Cindy Wampner, of Licking.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.