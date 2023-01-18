Lady ’Cats swat the Hornets

By Coach Steve Rissler

Licking traveled to Laquey to battle the 14-2 Lady Hornets last Thursday.

The JV started off the night with a nip and tuck, 34 – 28 victory over the host Lady Hornets.

The varsity game was a carnival of turnovers and missed opportunities for the Lady ’Cats. Laquey led at the end of the first quarter, 10-7, at the half, 22-17, and at the end of the third quarter, 32-30. LHS finally made some shots and got a slim lead mid-fourth quarter. Laquey did not score in the last five minutes of the game. The Lady ’Cats made 7 of 10 free throws late to secure the Frisco League victory.

Hannah Medlock led scoring with 17 points; Kaida Cook had 11 points and 5 rebounds; Allie Hock scored 8 and Abbie Sullins had 5 points and 4 rebounds.

“We didn’t execute very well tonight but we did what we had to do to leave with a W. Sometimes that happens, especially on the road.” ~ Coach Rissler

The JV Lady ’Cats competed in the Licking Girls JV Tournament, which wrapped up on Saturday, January 21. After a first round loss to Mountain View/Liberty on Tuesday night, January 10, Licking defeated Bourbon in the Consolation Semifinals by a score of 45-19, and Houston in the final game, with a score of 43-35, to win Consolation.