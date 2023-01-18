Lions Club honors law enforcement

Submitted

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Houston Lions Club held its ninth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Event on January 6, 2023. All Texas County law enforcement departments were invited to the event for lunch and to receive a certificate of appreciation for their service.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch was sponsored by Simmons Bank in Houston, Progressive Ozark Bank in Houston, West Plains Bank in Houston and Texas County Commissioner John Casey.

“Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. This is a small way we can thank our law enforcement officers for serving and protecting our families. We should never forget the sacrifices that our law enforcement officers and their families make for our communities,” stated Lions Club Event Organizer Bennie Cook.

If you would like to join the Houston Lions Club and assist with this event or others in the future, contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.