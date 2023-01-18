 Skip to content

Lions Club honors law enforcement

Photo submitted
Lions Club President Russ Stigall presents Licking Chief of Police Pat Burton with a certificate of appreciation.

Submitted

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Houston Lions Club held its ninth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Event on January 6, 2023. All Texas County law enforcement departments were invited to the event for lunch and to receive a certificate of appreciation for their service.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch was sponsored by Simmons Bank in Houston, Progressive Ozark Bank in Houston, West Plains Bank in Houston and Texas County Commissioner John Casey.

“Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. This is a small way we can thank our law enforcement officers for serving and protecting our families. We should never forget the sacrifices that our law enforcement officers and their families make for our communities,” stated Lions Club Event Organizer Bennie Cook.

Photo submitted
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey is presented with a certificate of appreciation by Lions Club President Russ Stigall.

Photo submitted
Lions Club President Russ Stigall presents Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Bruce Fiske with a certificate of appreciation.

Photo submitted
Lions Club President Russ Stigall presents Summersville Chief of Police David Garrett with a certificate of appreciation.

Photo submitted
Houston Lions Club members and law enforcement personnel gathered for a lunch provided by the Houston Lions Club.

If you would like to join the Houston Lions Club and assist with this event or others in the future, contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.

