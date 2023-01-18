R-VIII Elementary Principal hired for 2023-24

With the resignation of Elementary Principal Mrs. Julianna Thrasher mid-school year, and with Elementary Academic Services Principal Mrs. Telena Haneline’s move to the superintendent position for the next school year, the position of elementary principal was vacant for Licking’s next school year. The Licking R-VIII School Board wrapped up the interview process for the position on Wednesday evening, January 11. Mr. Brian Barry was chosen to be Licking’s next elementary principal.

Barry has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Southwest Baptist University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University. He is currently seeking a specialist’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

Barry’s teaching experience includes fourth and fifth grades in Cabool, Willow Springs and Rolla. He has also served as a K-12 Assistant Principal and Curriculum Director in Cabool, and as Assistant Junior High Principal in Rolla.

Barry has a vested interest in the success of the school district; Licking is where he and his family make their home. His children are students at Licking Elementary and Licking Junior High schools.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Brian Barry to our district and look forward to his service as Licking Elementary Principal,” said Mrs. Telena Haneline.