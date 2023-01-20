Obituary – Ronald L. Black

Ronald Lee Black, age 58, was born in Rolla, Mo., on February 9, 1964, to James and Bonnie Black. He passed away in Houston, Mo., on January 16, 2023.

Ronald was a 1982 graduate of Licking High School. He played in the band in high school and in the National Guard. He was also a proud truck driver and instructor. His favorite hobbies were watching football, floating, swimming, boating, spending time with family and friends, and especially spending time with his kids. He had numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was very proud of his children and loved being a father and grandfather. He loved sharing family stories from his Grandma and Grandpa Black. He enjoyed the time he spent with them and loved to share those stories with everyone.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Cheri; his children, Kinsey and Keegan; stepsons, Tyler (Alexandria) Hale, Trenton Hale, Isaac Schmidt, and Terance Hale; parents, Ulyssess and Bonnie Wilson; sister, Tina (Robbie) Williams; brothers, Darren (Kristi) Wilson and Darrell (Jenny) Wilson; grandchildren, Grayson, Thomas and Trace Hale; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ronald’s memory to the American Heart Association. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.