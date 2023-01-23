Heavy, wet snow to create a wintery Wednesday

MoDOT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting Wednesday morning’s commute. Snowfall amounts up to 4-inches have been forecasted for the north and central part of the state with 5 to 9-inches possible south of Interstate 44.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all drivers to be aware of changing road conditions both where they are and where they plan to be.

“Crews will be out Tuesday night as the temperatures drop and conditions change from rain to snow,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer. “We are expecting a very heavy, wet snow which is great for making snowmen but can make roads very difficult to drive on. If you must be out, adjust your speed to the road conditions.”

If you need to travel, make sure you have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Make sure your cellphone is fully charged, but never use it while driving. If you should slide off the road, or are involved in a crash, stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt buckled until help arrives.

If you encounter a snowplow or salt trucks on the road, always give them room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass. Snowplow operators are reacting to the road ahead of them with a very limited field of vision. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative.