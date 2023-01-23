Obituary – Jo Poulson

Jo Poulson, 91, of Licking, passed away at Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo., on January 20, 2023. Jo was born on February 21, 1931, in Scotts Hill, Tenn., the daughter of William Troy and Minnie Ola (Carter) Grimsley.

Jo is survived by her daughters, Pamela Susan (Gambill) Wells, Preita Beverly Poulson, Paige Anlouise (Poulson) Wiseman (husband, Rick), and Pandee Jo (Poulson) Goodson (husband, Matthew); sons, Patrick Nathaniel Gambill (wife, Patricia) and Peter Kent Poulson (wife, Trudy); 16 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Nathaniel Gambill; son, Herbert Michael Gambill; parents, William Troy and Minnie Ola Grimsley; sister, Imogene Somers; great grandson, Lane Ross Roderman; and great granddaughter, Aysha Madry.

A visitation for Jo will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church from 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Erin McConnell officiating. Interment will follow at the Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers are Rick Wiseman, Matthew Goodson, Phillip Gambill, Shawn Gambill, Michael Gambill and Brian Holland, Honorary Pallbearer is Robert Burke. Memorial contributions in Jo’s name may be made to the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.